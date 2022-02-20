JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Price Target to 86.00

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 84.00 to 86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.38.

Shares of SUBCY stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. Subsea 7 has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $11.49.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Subsea 7 will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

