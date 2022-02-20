Morgan Stanley Trims Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Target Price to CHF 260

Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from CHF 272 to CHF 260 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Schindler from CHF 290 to CHF 280 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Schindler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Schindler stock opened at $237.92 on Thursday. Schindler has a fifty-two week low of $236.66 and a fifty-two week high of $329.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.04.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

