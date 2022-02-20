Comparing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Byrna Technologies and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 1 3.50 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 195.20%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given Byrna Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Atkore.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 11.68 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -62.54 Atkore $2.93 billion 1.61 $587.86 million $14.80 7.11

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Atkore 21.72% 92.67% 34.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats Byrna Technologies on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

