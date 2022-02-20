Analyzing Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) & KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) and KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woori Financial Group and KBC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woori Financial Group $9.47 billion 0.95 $1.20 billion $8.47 4.36 KBC Group $10.98 billion 3.19 $3.09 billion N/A N/A

KBC Group has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group.

Dividends

Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. KBC Group pays an annual dividend of $2.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Woori Financial Group pays out 3.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Woori Financial Group and KBC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woori Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 KBC Group 2 10 3 0 2.07

KBC Group has a consensus price target of $73.93, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. Given KBC Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KBC Group is more favorable than Woori Financial Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Woori Financial Group and KBC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woori Financial Group 21.07% 8.64% 0.57% KBC Group 29.36% 11.89% 0.77%

Volatility & Risk

Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KBC Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KBC Group beats Woori Financial Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc. engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic. The International Markets Business Unit segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. The company was founded on February 9, 1935 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

