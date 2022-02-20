Analysts Expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.18 Million

Brokerages expect BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) to report sales of $82.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.35 million to $84.00 million. BGSF posted sales of $69.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $306.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $304.81 million to $308.46 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $327.81 million, with estimates ranging from $325.77 million to $329.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGSF. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BGSF by 1,624.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in BGSF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BGSF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. 43.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. BGSF has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $147.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About BGSF

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

