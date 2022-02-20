CIBC Increases iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$88.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IAG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$87.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of iA Financial to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$87.85.

IAG stock opened at C$79.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.86. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$63.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

