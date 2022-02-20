Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AD. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($36.93) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of €14.72 ($16.73) and a 1-year high of €20.42 ($23.20).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

