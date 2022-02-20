MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

MTY stock opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.52 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.06.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

