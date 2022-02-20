MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$66.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s previous close.

MTY has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.00.

MTY stock opened at C$53.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$47.52 and a 12-month high of C$72.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.06.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

