Keyera (TSE:KEY) Given a C$31.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price objective on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Keyera to a hold rating and set a C$31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.19.

KEY stock opened at C$30.03 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$24.17 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The firm has a market cap of C$6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

