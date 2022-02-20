CIBC Increases Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.80 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. lowered shares of Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.61.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$11.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.56 and a 12-month high of C$16.07.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 100,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.49 per share, with a total value of C$949,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 94,922,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$900,987,264.88.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

