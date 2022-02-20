Brokers Issue Forecasts for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aveanna Healthcare in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aveanna Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

AVAH opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.89 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,002,337,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,838,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

