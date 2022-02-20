Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) Decreased by Analyst

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVRx in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CVRx’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.23) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Get CVRx alerts:

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09).

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CVRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CVRx from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.37.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $8.01 on Friday. CVRx has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 20.03 and a current ratio of 20.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,817,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of CVRx during the second quarter worth $16,800,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $12,320,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $10,059,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in CVRx in the second quarter valued at about $9,738,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc develops an implantable technology for the treatment of high blood pressure/hypertension and heart failure patients. It offers BAROSTIM NEO, a neuro-modulation therapy that triggers the body's natural reflex to regulate blood pressure and the underlying causes of the progression of heart failure, which is delivered through a long-lasting implant system, and customized to each patient's individual therapy needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.