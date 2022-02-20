Brokers Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.93.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$20.67 and a 12 month high of C$37.85.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

