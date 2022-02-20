BorgWarner Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for BorgWarner in a report released on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $110,869,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 63.3% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,542,783 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $153,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,293 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $45,575,344,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 28.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,143 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

