Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Computer Programs and Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker expects that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $437.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the third quarter worth $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 90,380.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $121,716 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.