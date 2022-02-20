Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.29 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on FIS. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $95.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $94.91 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.67 and a 200 day moving average of $117.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.42%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.