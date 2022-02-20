Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Invitae has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 6.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 5.0% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Invitae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 65,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

