StockNews.com Downgrades Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Hold

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Monro stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. Monro has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monro will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNRO. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Monro by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Monro by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Monro by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

