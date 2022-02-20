Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.
Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.01 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Black Hills by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
