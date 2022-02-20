Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $69.01 on Friday. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.42 and a 1-year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,670,000 after acquiring an additional 48,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Black Hills by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 1,490.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.