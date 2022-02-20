StockNews.com Upgrades Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) to Strong-Buy

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.89.
Shares of RSG stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.62 and a fifty-two week high of $145.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 362,747 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.17 per share, for a total transaction of $42,503,065.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,779,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 602,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,327,000 after buying an additional 519,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
