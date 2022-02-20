Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $189.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.10. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $231.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.09, for a total transaction of $109,201.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,479 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $4,717,747.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,908 shares of company stock worth $50,256,617 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $18,916,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 565,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,139 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 337.2% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

