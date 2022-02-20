Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
