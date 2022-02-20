Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Virgin Galactic to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Virgin Galactic stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. Virgin Galactic has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $57.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,718,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 91,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

