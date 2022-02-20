Glaukos (GKOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42.

Get Glaukos alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens raised Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Glaukos by 652.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Glaukos by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.