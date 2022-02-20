Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $93.00 to $82.00. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Blueprint Medicines traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.41, with a volume of 18504 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.09.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BPMC. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

In related news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,729 shares of company stock worth $657,700. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.77.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.96%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.82 EPS for the current year.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

