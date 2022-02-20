Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Short Interest Up 30.0% in January

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,710,000 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 5,160,000 shares. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 994,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,183,000 after buying an additional 338,183 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Overstock.com by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 753.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 107,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 4.10. Overstock.com has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $111.28.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

