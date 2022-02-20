SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in January

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,700 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the January 15th total of 520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 90.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SNC-Lavalin Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

SNCAF stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

