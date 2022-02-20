MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, Macquarie lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

MGP stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 9.19 and a current ratio of 9.19. MGM Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 26.28%. Equities analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.29%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,563,000 after acquiring an additional 454,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $715,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,095,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,617,000 after acquiring an additional 85,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

