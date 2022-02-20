Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins to address previously intractable disease targets. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

KYMR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.70.

KYMR stock opened at $38.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -22.96 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average is $55.38. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 272,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 95,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.33 per share, with a total value of $3,675,885.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 403,076 shares of company stock valued at $15,375,973 and sold 56,077 shares valued at $2,958,349. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

