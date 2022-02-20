Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TDC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Teradata has a 12 month low of $37.05 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. Teradata’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Teradata by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Teradata by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Teradata by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 584,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,845,000 after buying an additional 41,718 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teradata by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 34,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

