Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Synalloy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of SYNL stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $161.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.64. Synalloy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

In other Synalloy news, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Henry L. Guy purchased 23,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $332,794.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 335,880 shares of company stock worth $4,452,793 in the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,540,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Synalloy by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 35,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the second quarter worth approximately $290,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Synalloy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Synalloy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

