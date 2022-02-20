Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) versus Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Head to Head Review

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) and Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Fidus Investment alerts:

This table compares Fidus Investment and Blue Owl Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidus Investment $85.12 million 5.34 $31.23 million $3.89 4.78 Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A -$5.28 million N/A N/A

Fidus Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Owl Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Fidus Investment and Blue Owl Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidus Investment 0 0 4 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital 0 1 6 0 2.86

Fidus Investment presently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.54%. Blue Owl Capital has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.28%. Given Blue Owl Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blue Owl Capital is more favorable than Fidus Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Fidus Investment and Blue Owl Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidus Investment 106.01% 9.87% 5.10% Blue Owl Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Fidus Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Blue Owl Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Fidus Investment pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidus Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fidus Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Blue Owl Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Fidus Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidus Investment beats Blue Owl Capital on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare products and services, industrial products and services, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors. It seeks to invest in companies based in United States. The fund typically invests between $5 million and $15 million per transaction in companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million and an annual EBITDA between $3 million and $20 million, but it can occasionally invest in larger or smaller companies. It seek

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc. operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidus Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidus Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.