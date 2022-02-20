CIBC Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$115.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$115.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Cormark upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.73 to C$111.31 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$101.61.

Shares of TD stock opened at C$106.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$193.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$100.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.17. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$75.35 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300005 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28. Also, Senior Officer Theresa Lynn Currie sold 53,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.88, for a total value of C$5,097,333.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

