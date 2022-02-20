Nutrien (TSE:NTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Atlantic Securities

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Atlantic Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$79.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTR. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.22.

Get Nutrien alerts:

TSE:NTR opened at C$96.69 on Friday. Nutrien has a one year low of C$66.05 and a one year high of C$99.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of C$55.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$92.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$85.48.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.