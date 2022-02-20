Shopify (TSE:SHO) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital cut shares of Shopify (TSE:SHO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SHO has been the topic of several other reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. William Blair raised Shopify from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy.

