Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$142.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$158.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

WCN stock opened at C$154.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$161.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$163.34. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$122.13 and a 12-month high of C$176.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.80. The company has a market cap of C$40.21 billion and a PE ratio of 51.52.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

