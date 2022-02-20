Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday.

MEDP opened at $143.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.87 and its 200-day moving average is $194.11. Medpace has a 52-week low of $136.80 and a 52-week high of $231.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Medpace by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Medpace by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $41,427.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,077 shares of company stock worth $68,866,245. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.