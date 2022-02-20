Colliers Securities Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Generac in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GNRC. upped their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $467.78.

GNRC opened at $294.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Generac has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $388.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

