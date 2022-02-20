Kornit Digital Ltd. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kornit Digital in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. William Blair also issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.99 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 4.82%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.20.

KRNT opened at $87.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.19 and a beta of 1.85. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $181.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

