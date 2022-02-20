Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.24 per share for the quarter.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$24.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.01 and a twelve month high of C$26.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s payout ratio is currently 180.52%.

GEI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.43.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

