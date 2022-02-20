Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $57.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $53.47 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.60%.

In related news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 16,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $986,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock worth $2,725,713 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Boston Partners boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 45,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

