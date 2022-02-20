ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 173,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in ProPetro by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 23,944 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 141.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

