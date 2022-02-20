ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE PUMP opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 3.08. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $13.99.
In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
