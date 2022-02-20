Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:BNL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.
Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile
BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.
