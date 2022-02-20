Broadstone Net Lease (BNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BNL opened at $21.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19. Broadstone Net Lease has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,009,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,045,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 797,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,802,000 after acquiring an additional 214,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 107.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 219,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

