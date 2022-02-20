Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Energy Services, Inc. is a provider of water solutions to the U.S. unconventional oil and gas industry. It offers drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing as well as complementary water-related services which support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal. Select Energy Services, Inc. is headquartered in Gainesville, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.73. Select Energy Services has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

