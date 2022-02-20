Royal Bank of Canada Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.53.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $58.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day moving average is $92.09. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 2.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

