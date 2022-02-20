Chemed Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) declared a dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share on Friday, March 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Chemed has raised its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $19.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.3%.

Shares of CHE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $459.50. 62,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.54. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

