Boenning Scattergood Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Boenning Scattergood restated their neutral rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

FMAO opened at $33.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $438.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.38.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 24.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.00%.

In related news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

