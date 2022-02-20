Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.07 Million

Brokerages expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to post $229.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $218.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $239.74 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $19.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,071.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year sales of $473.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $462.77 million to $484.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.14 million, with estimates ranging from $320.80 million to $573.49 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 327,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 14,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $12.34 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $21.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

