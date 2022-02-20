Financial Review: Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) & CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perion Network and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perion Network $328.06 million 2.32 $10.23 million $0.86 25.30 CI&T $185.57 million 10.44 $24.76 million N/A N/A

CI&T has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perion Network.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Perion Network and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45% CI&T N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perion Network and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83 CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00

Perion Network presently has a consensus target price of $30.83, indicating a potential upside of 41.70%. CI&T has a consensus target price of $18.14, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Perion Network’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than CI&T.

Summary

Perion Network beats CI&T on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

