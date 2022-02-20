Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.70.
Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile
Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.
