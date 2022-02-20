Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Cut to “Market Perform” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Larimar Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Larimar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.98. Larimar Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $19.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $7,147,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 2,391.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 308,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295,773 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 188,834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 97,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.