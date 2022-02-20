Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 31.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE:JFR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 112.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 18.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,711,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 257,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 8.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,445,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after purchasing an additional 113,647 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

