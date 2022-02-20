Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Increases By 31.2%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 202,400 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 15th total of 154,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE:JFR opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $10.65.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a level of current income by investing in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans and other debt instruments. The company was founded on March 25, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
